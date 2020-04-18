STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS Inc. calls for staggered lifting of Covid lockdown 

The CEOs of various companies in the State suggested that the lockdown be lifted in a staggered manner.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Eatala Rajender and V Srinivas Goud during a video conference with officials at the GHMC head office in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Friday, spoke to around 100 company heads from the Hyderabad Chapter of CEO’s Club in a video conference. He was conducting a series of such interactions with various organisations to discuss the impact of the lockdown and to evolve a strategy to rekindle the industry.

While lauding the efforts of the State government in containing the spread of Covid-19, the CEOs suggested for a phased relaxation of lockdown curbs. KTR said, “These are unprecedented times and we are in unchartered territory. But the Telangana government has amped up its healthcare infrastructure and is ready to face any eventuality. We are leaving no stone unturned to flatten the curve.” He further assured the industry leaders that the State would work closely with them while restarting the economy. “A renewed focus on life sciences would help the city and the State maintain the momentum,” Rama Rao said.

