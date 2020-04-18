US-returnee harassed by neighbours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been an embarrassing situation for the family of a US returnee, who came home last month. Locals were lodging complaints with GHMC and police, demanding that the person undergo tests to detect Coronavirus.

The brother of the person in question, Sumanth Reddy, sought police action against the neighbours for humiliating his family. He said his brother reached the city on March 4. At the time of arrival, doctors at RGIA examined him and he tested negative of Covid-19. After the man reached home, his neighbours started harassing him by lodging complaints with the police and GHMC saying he did not inform the police about his travel history.

Some of them even requested the GHMC officers to shift the man to a quarantine centre. “It’s over a month since he came from the US. But, a few of our neighbours keep complaining about my brother. It is very stressful,” Sumanth Reddy said.