Warning for supermarkets, kirana shops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stringent action will be taken against supermarkets and kirana stores in Hyderabad if they failed to ensure social distancing on their premises, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said on Friday. Social distancing was the only weapon to contain the rapid spread of the novel Coronavrius, but, some supermarkets and kirana stores were not ensuring that customers practise it. GHMC teams will inspect all establishments that record heavy footfall and issue them notices to follow the lockdown guidelines, Mayor said.

On the possibility of rules being relaxed for religious prayer meets post April 20, the Mayor said no such permission will be granted. “People will have to pray at home till the lockdown is in force,” he said while interacting with the media at the GHMC head office.

The Mayor further said people were venturing out of their homes for silly reasons, thereby posing a threat of the virus spreading. He said some people were misusing their pass by giving it to friends.

Mincing no words

Social distancing is the only weapon to contain Covid-19, but some supermarkets, kirana stores were not following the rules, said Mayor