Bada Bazaar bustles with samosa, chai gatherings despite being a Containment Zone

HYDERABAD: Bada Bazaar, which is part of the Golconda Fort area, is now a Containment Zone (CZ). However, if anyone were to actually pay a visit, the area looks like a busy marketplace. On Saturday, right up until 5 pm, the streets were bustling with people. While some citizens munched on samosas, others sipped tea at Bada Bazaar. Many were spotted purchasing naan, nahari and even haleem. Social distancing appears to exist only on a distant planet as far as citizens here are concerned.

Right from dawn to dusk, the Bada Bazaar road is crowded and very few are seen wearing masks. “In order to contain public movement in the Golconda area, we have deployed additional, double barricading at three of the main darwajas (gateways) that lead to the residential area of the fort,” said SHO of Golconda police, K Chandrashekar Reddy.

“The sole reason for the extra barricading is excessive and unnecessary public movement in the area,” he added. “We have also booked a man this week for selling haleem in the area despite the lockdown.”

“I am worried about Ramzan which is to start next week. During Ramzan, Bada Bazaar turns into a little Charminar. It is densely crowded up until midnight with local shoppers. If the pandemic continues, it is going to be very difficult to control crowds in this area,” says Mohammed Shafook, a resident of Golconda Fort.

