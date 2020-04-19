Cops thrash kirana shop owner for violating norms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A kirana shop owner and his son were allegedly assaulted by the police for failing to maintain social distancing at their shop located in Malakpet on Saturday. The video went viral after the shop owner’s daughter posted it on social media. In the video, the policemen can be seen pulling out the son from the shop and arguing with him, after which they started assaulting him. They also thrashed the shop owner when he came to his son’s defence.

Upset over the high-handedness of the police, the shop owner’s daughter posted the video to Hyderabad police, seeking action against the erring officers. Responding on the issue, police officials directed Malakpet police to look into the issue, after which the shop owner’s daughter removed the CCTV footage link from social media.

Police Commissioner releases video on safety Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday released a video clip asking people not to come out from their residences and follow lockdown rules. In the video, the Commissioner stated that if any one was found violating the rules, the police would be forced to take stern action against them. He also explained the lockdown situation in the city, and said that police had been deployed at containment zones keeping in mind the number of cases in the State.