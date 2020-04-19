STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC Mayor urges quarantined residents to stay put

These apartments have been under home quarantine as people who returned from abroad are staying there.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visits a gated community in Hyderabad which is under  quarantine

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visits a gated community in Hyderabad which is under  quarantine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan along with Civil Supplies Corporation, Chairman Sama Venkat Reddy visited Aditya Sunshine, Meenakshi Sky Lounge gated community apartments and enquired with the members of the apartment about home quarantine guidelines and precautions taken to contain Covid-19 virus and on other problems.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visits a
gated community in Hyderabad
which is under  quarantine

These apartments have been under home quarantine as people who returned from abroad are staying there.  The residents of Aditya Sunshine informed that they were strictly following home quarantine guidelines issued by the State Government, like not allowing outsiders into the apartments and checking with infrared thermometer at the entrance and sanitising each and every person. 

Speaking with the residents, Mayor said the lifting of lockdown mostly would depend on how the people were adhering to the lockdown guidelines thus breaking the chain of Cornonavirus. He appealed to citizens to stay at home.

Bonthu Rammohan GHMC Mayor
Coronavirus
