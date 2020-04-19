Hyderabad: NIMS nurse, worker test positive for COVID-19

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A nurse and a class IV employee of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad have tested positive after they attended to a COVID-19 positive patient in the hospital’s emergency ward.

A source in the NIMS, said, “A contract nurse and a class IV employee have tested positive after attending to a elderly man who had visited the hospital’s emergency medicine department a week back. He later tested positive and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. All the staff, including doctors, were immediately tested for the virus.

The nurse and class IV employee are now being treated at King Koti Hospital.” On Friday, the entire staff of Princess Durru Shehvar Hospital were quarantined at Nizamia Tibbi Hospital at Charminar, after it was revealed that a woman from Talabkatta who passed away due to Covid-19 on April 10 had visited the Princess Durru Shehvar Hospital. If reports are to be believed, two more staff nurses of the hospital too have tested positive for Covid-19. During the last week of March, close to 20 doctors from Niloufer Hospital had to be home quarantined when a three-month old infant tested positive after visiting the hospital’s emergency ward.