Coronavirus positive baby dies at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A two-month-old baby from Narayanpet, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, passed away on Sunday night at Gandhi Hospital. This is the first infant to die of coronavirus in the State.

Speaking to Express, Dr J Venkat, DMHO, Hyderabad, said, "The two-month-old baby of a woman named Kavitha from Narayanpet district, passed away at Gandhi Hospital two days after tested positive for the virus."

The baby had been brought to Niloufer Hospital after being referred by a government hospital in Mahbunagar and tested positive on Friday. The infant was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.

According to N Sailaja, District Medical and Health Officer, on February 23, Kavitha, a pregnant woman from Abhangapur village of Narayanpet mandal had her delivery at Narayanpet District Hospital. It was a normal delivery and the patient went back to her village along with her baby.

On April 8, immunisation was also done and on April 11, the baby developed fever. The parents took the baby to a private medical practitioner in the village, who referred the baby to Mahbubnagar Government Hospital. Primary contacts of the baby are being traced and isolated, including the family.