COVID-19 lockdown: Digital divide among students forces University of Hyderabad to drop e-classes

A media release by UoH said given the issues of uneven access and levels of comfort with online classes, it decided not to impose it on the students.

Published: 20th April 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As clamour for online education grows across the country amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a survey by University of Hyderabad (UoH) teachers highlighted how belonging to different geographical areas and socioeconomic backgrounds created a digital divide among students. It also emphasised the need for planning accordingly so that none of the students missed out on learning. 

The results of the survey proved to be a vital input for the university in deciding on whether to conduct online education, at least this semester. A media release by UoH said given the issues of uneven access and levels of comfort with online classes, it decided not to impose it on the students and faculty at this juncture. It decided not to include any online inputs as part of the syllabus for exams either.

The university even directed its faculty not to give assignments and projects with strict deadlines. It said it was not ruling out the incorporation of e-learning technologies into teaching, but would like the faculty and students to be adequately prepared for it. 

The survey was conducted online by a team led by Prof Vinod Pavarala and Prof Vasuki Belavadi of the Department of Communication. Nearly 2,500 students participated. While close to 90 per cent of all students said they have a mobile phone, only about 37 per cent said that they can access classes online.

Whereas, 45 per cent said they would be able to do so ‘infrequently’ and 18 per cent said they cannot access online classes at all. The hurdles in accessing online classes included unreliable connectivity (40 per cent) and cost of data connection (30 per cent).

Around 200 students pointed out ‘unreliable power supply’ as a hurdle, suggesting they live in rural areas, true in case of many students in State and Central government universities. Some pointed lack of private space in cramped houses. 

