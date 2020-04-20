COVID-19 lockdown: Police to take action against paan sellers in Hyderabad's Old City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paan shop owners have been found selling paan and tobacco products illegally in South Zone of old city and complaints have been lodged with the police seeking action against such violators. One Asimji brought this to the notice of Charminar Assistant Commissioner of Police by tweeting to official police handle and seeking immediate action.

In his complaint, Asimji said the government had banned the sale of paan and tobacco products to customers during lockdown. However, people were seen consuming paan and spitting in open places which might lead to spread of Coronavirus.

Although the police have taken action by closing all shops, some businessman have been selling products illegally. As a number of positive cases have been reported from the South Zone, he requested police to take action.

Cops sprinkle disinfectant

The Hyderabad Police officials and staff, along with the State Disaster Response team, jointly sprinkled disinfectant Sodium Hypochlorite around Charminar as a preventive measure. Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali launched the programme at the old city and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other senior police officers participated.