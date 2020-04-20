Gachibowli coronavirus hospital named Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 hospital that was constructed in a record time of 15 days at Gachibowli stadium, has been named Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). It will start functioning from April 20.

The tertiary care hospital with 750 beds (general) and 750 special beds will also provide post-graduation courses. However, applications for conducting PG courses have not been submitted yet. The State government will apply for permission in the next academic year. The hospital will provide succour to people in Ranga Reddy district and the IT corridor, as this part of the city has no government hospitals.