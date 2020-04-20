STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Speed up steel bridge near Panjagutta graveyard, instructs KT Rama Rao

The Minster appreciated GHMC for executing the works at a brisk pace and asked them to continue the same spirit by deploying more manpower and advanced technology.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao along with GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and other officials, inspects the steel bridge works at Punjagutta on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao has instructed GHMC Engineering wing to speed up the steel bridge works and widening of road near Panjagutta graveyard.

The Minister along with GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Khairatabad MLA D Nagender, and, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, inspected the steel bridge and road widening works which are under progress. 

The Minster appreciated the agency for executing the works at a brisk pace and instructed them to continue it with the same spirit, deploy more manpower, use advanced technology and utilise the lockdown period to optimum level while adhering to safety measures.

GHMC has proposed road widening on both sides at Punjagutta at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore, about 50 per cent of the works has been completed. At present, the work is going is being executed on the right side of road leading from Panjagutta to graveyard, towards (Chutneys) for rectification of black spot area and steel bridge work is also going on, at an estimated cost of Rs 5.95 crore.

The steel bridge is expected to be completed by next month and would ease traffic movement from Muffakam Jah College in Banjara Hills, towards Punjagutta, said the GHMC Chief Engineer (Projects), Sreedhar.   

