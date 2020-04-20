STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's NIMS nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 was off-duty for a month: Sources

The class-IV employee had come in contact with a coronavirus-positive patient recently, about 20 days ago.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducts a swab test during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at CSMT in Mumbai

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a surprising turn of events, sources said that the nurse from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences who tested positive for COVID-19 has not been on duty for the past one month.

"The class-IV employee had come in contact with a coronavirus-positive patient recently, about 20 days ago. The doctors and the nurses who attended to the patients have been identified and isolated," said the source. 

"They will be allowed to resume duties only after testing negative thrice, over a period of at least two weeks. On the other hand, the nurse who tested positive has not been on active duty for the last one month, and the source of her infection has not been traced yet," the source added.

For representational purposes
