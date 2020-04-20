STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tipplers in Hyderabad mop up stocks of non-alcoholic drinks from market amid COVID-19 lockdown

According to the store workers with the non-availability of alcoholic beverages, tipplers are shifting to non-alcoholic beverages.

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After three weeks of lockdown, there is a shortage of non-alcoholic beverages at supermarkets and mega marts in the city. The sale of non-alcoholic beer and non-alcoholic grape wines has surged and the stock has vanished from the racks.  

According to the store workers with the non-availability of alcoholic beverages, tipplers are shifting to non-alcoholic beverages. "The stock of non-alcoholic beer which lasted for three months generally was purchased in the first week of lockdown. Considering the demand more stock was brought in. But, the new stock too was sold out in no time," said Maneesh, a stock manager from a popular supermarket chain in the city.

"Every day, at least 10-12 customers are asking for such drinks. One elderly man said, that he would buy two cartons of beer cans, he also was willing to pay some cash in advance," Preethi, said a storekeeper from Ratnadeep Supermarket, Mehdipatnam.

No revenue

Prohibition and Excise Department is ensuring that all toddy shops are closed in the State. Such restrictions are taking a toll not just alcoholics, but also on the revenue. According to the data from, Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited, the corporation was making Rs 80-100 crore a day before the lockdown which has come down to zero now. 

Comments

