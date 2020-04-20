Village sarpanches near Hyderabad violate COVID-19 lockdown curbs, booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medchal police registered cases against sarpanches of Muneerabad and Goudavelli villages for allegedly violating lockdown orders on Sunday.

According to the police, Muneerabad sarpanch Ganesh allegedly obstructed workers of seed companies from attending to their duties. The workers, before alerting the police, told him that seed companies were exempted from working during the lockdown.

But he didn’t budge. Based on a complaint from the managements of seeds companies, a case has been registered against him. In another incident, Goudavelli sarpanch Surender allegedly violated the lockdown orders and conducted special puja at a temple in the village.