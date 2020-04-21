Art Karo Na: Engaging kids in creative art

Himajaa Indukuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When the government’s lockdown orders put a pause on the museum education for the young art enthusiasts in the city, the founders of the Daira Art Gallery resolved to keep the kids engaged despite the odds. This paved way to their online art initiative for kids during these unprecedented times- The Art Karo Na competition.

“The initiative teaches Indian art to kids in an interactive way. We release a new and thoughtful theme everyday and the participants can use their chosen medium to create art according to the theme. These themes are drawn from the art works of prominent artists from across the country. For example one of the topics was ‘Taking a leaf out of your science notebook’ where kids would create their own representation and art on leaves. This theme was inspired by the art of Rahim Mirza,” says Atika Amjad, the co-founder of Daira Art Gallery.

The former business journalist explains how these everyday activities are an engaging way to teach the kids about the art and artists of India. “The children from ages 5 to 18 are introduced to a new artist every day. When the topic is released, they are required to look at the artists’ work to get an idea about their own artwork. This way, they not only learn about the Indian art but also recognize their own style of art in the process. Artists like Kappari Kishan, Thota Vaikuntam, Rajendra Kapse, Avadesh Yadav and Girish Kulkarni have been judges for this contest. After they submit the entries online, the respective artists are then invited to judge and choose the winner from all the entries,” she says.

“A friend from Hyderabad shared this contest by the Daira gallery and my son has been taking part in it every day ever since. It is a great way to keep him occupied and away from digital gadgets during this lockdown. He spends close to four hours every day on creating art and he has also won the contest several times,” says Vishal Joshi, an artist based in Vadodara. His 13-year-old son loves the topics. “Apart from experimenting with new mediums, I also like the part where we have to make videos and posters of our art. I have developed a liking towards editing and movie making as well,” says Parth Joshi.

The judges for the competition are equally exciting. Renowned Telugu actor Shafi was invited to judge the contest on the topic inspired by Raja Ravi Verma. “Art is a great way to discover one’s self and introducing kids to art at a young age is quite essential,” he says. After 24 days, the initiative has seen more than 1,500 participants from various parts of the country. “The winners are announced online everyday and all of them will receive digital certificates at the end of the lockdown,” says Atika. She has also planned a innovative closure for the event. “On April 30, we want everyone to come out to display their art work in whatever form in their balconies. This is to appreciate each other’s art and efforts for making it through these tough times,” she says. Details on 98499 87187 or 08019762868 to participate in this contest. – Himajaa Indukuri