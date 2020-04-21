STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporates join in to do their bit for these times  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an effort to help painters amidst this ongoing crisis, paint manufacturer Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) has announced that they will be providing financial benefits to its painter associates in Telangana, through e-vouchers and distribution of essential groceries through supermarkets and Kirana stores.

This will ensure that the painter families have access to essential grocery items in light of the lockdown. Under the initiative, Nippon Paint reached out to the painter associates depending on their location. The painters in the cities were provided with e-vouchers, thereby enabling them and their families to purchase essential commodities of their choice from their neighbourhood supermarkets and grocery stores.

However, direct distribution of essential groceries took place for the painters in smaller towns through tie-ups with local grocery/kirana stores. S Mahesh Anand, President commented, “We wish to reduce the impact faced by our painters who mostly rely on daily wages.” Meanwhile ITC is sending food supplies across the country through its Aashirvaad Box of Hope and Sunfeast Box of Happiness. Child Rights and You (CRY), SOS Children’s Village India and other local NGOs are helping implement this special intervention that addresses the month-long food consumption requirement of the children and the elderly. Started on April 1 by the respective volunteers of the NGOs in each state, the distribution initiative is going on slums in Medchal District and Vottinagulapally Village Rajender Nagar.  - Express Features

