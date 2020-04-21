GHMC to employ Army veterans for civic work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC will appoint as many as 100 ex-servicemen as marshals, who would take up civic work, including demolition of unauthorised structures, removal of encroachments and others.

The GHMC has invited tenders for the same. The marshals would identify and remove unauthorised structures, report violations via the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) and impose penalties on encroachers.

They would also have to lead DRF control room operations, which includes monitoring weather updates and dissemination of grievances to DRF teams.

GHMC officials said that they would employ ex-servicemen settled in Telangana for the task. They must be physically fit to carry out civic operations. They must obtain a verification certificate from the Department of Sainik Welfare.A salary of Rs 21,000 per month, excluding employee’s contribution towards ESI and EPF, would be paid to them.