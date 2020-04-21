Hill County poll in lockdown fan scam allegations

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: Telangana spokesperson for BJP, Kolli Madhavi, who is active on social media platform Facebook, accused a housing association in Nizampet of conducting executive committee election amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Hill County Apartment Owners Association issued a notification on April 14 declaring elections for the positions of seven office bearers and 12 committee members on May 10, taking all precautions for physical distancing. However, a few members of the association have objected to the process questioning the rationale behind starting the election process in lockdown period.

Madhavi wrote: “Looks like they don’t care for any orders or anything. Hill County Apartment Owners Association goes ahead with their elections....840 families reside here....Nizampet Commissioner should take immediate action and make this null and void till the lockdown is lifted.” She also shared the letter written by Prashanth Reddy, a resident of the apartment complex, to the commissioner of Nizampet Municipal Corporation. In the complaint, he claimed that despite objections made by several residents, the association is going ahead with the process amid lockdown.

He alleges that this is being done to hide financial irregularities. “In the last couple of years, around Rs 20 crore has been collected from the residents towards maintainence. I have been trying to verify the accounts regarding this amount in general body meetings, but have not succeeded so far. The present committee is using this lockdown as an opportunity to not show the accounts. There might be a scam involving 15 to 20 percent of the amount, and they want to brush it under the carpet. Also, one of the existing office bearers is facing police investigation for cheating and other offences.

“ Reacting to the option of electronic voting mentioned in the notification, Prashanth adds: “There are residents who are stuck in villages due to lockdown. How will they access internet?”. Kalyan Chakravarthy, another resident, asks: “This election defies the orders of the PM and CM. One of the members was even threatened to withdraw her nomination.” Replying to the objections, Ajay Kumar Sagi, election officer of the association, said: “The process was initiated before lockdown, and the dates kept getting postponed.

If the lockdown gets extended beyond May 10, we will postpone the election day too. As the residents are already at their homes and have time to spare, we thought that it is a good idea to conduct the process now. If anyone is not physically present in the apartment, they can contest using the e-mail facility. Some of our executive members have already resigned, and in this testing times, we do not have helping hands. The election to the president’s post only will be held on May 10, as others have been chosen unanimously.”