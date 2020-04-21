STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lockdown helps Hyderabad zoo animals cool off

Unfortunately, not all the animals in the zoo are enjoying the current lockdown.

Published: 21st April 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Nehru Zoological Park (File Photo |EPS)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon after the lockdown was imposed in the State, one of the most-visited destinations in the city — the Nehru Zoological Park — also became devoid of people. This has resulted in birds and animals in the zoo becoming more relaxed and responsive, said zoo authorities. However, like humans, there are some animals in the zoo who are also facing the lockdown blues.

Speaking to Express, Zoo Curator N Kshitija, said that initial observations show that most of the wild animals are now stress-free and enjoying the absence of visitors. “Sometimes, zoo visitors would illegally throw something at the animals or make noises to get their attention. With no visitors, it seems the stress factor among animals has reduced,” she said.

The Nehru Zoological Park has over 1,700 animals of various kinds. Explaining the changes observed in the big cats over the last fortnight, official said the animals are now more calm and active.“During one of our observation visits, a tiger, which was otherwise a little aggressive, remained mostly calm. We even saw him posing for the camera,” Kshitija said. “Previously, peacocks, deer and some specific birds that were rarely seen during the day are also venturing out more often.”

Unfortunately, not all the animals in the zoo are enjoying the current lockdown. Officials claimed that several primates are showing signs of loneliness. “Primates, like humans, crave company, nearly as much as food,” said Kshitija.

In the last month, many animals, including tigers, have given birth. This has nothing to do with the lockdown as these animals were pregnant way before the lockdown started, officials said.
Talking about the increased measures taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, special sanitation drives are being taken in the zoo. The Central Zoo Authority is also monitoring animals to detect Covid symptoms such as cough, cold and nasal discharge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nehru Zoological Park
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp