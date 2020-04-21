Now, three-month free access to courseware

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : E-learning company Manipal Group’s Coempt Edu Teck Pvt. Ltd, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, has announced a three-month free access (beginning April) to engineering e-learning courseware covering over 165 subjects and more than 700 practical e-lab experiments it has developed using such multimedia components as animation, voiceover, text and pictures.

“The use of Coempt’s learning management system helps in the delivery of educational material online, for instance, lecture slides, PPT, PDF tasks and learning activities. And our steps to make our courses available online for free is to support the student and teaching communities at these critical times.,” said Mr. VSN Raju, CEO, Coempt. The three-month free access to its learning portal, www. EduLib.in, also featured in the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) website. Interested students can log in through their PCs or laptops using the Internet to access Coempt’s courseware.

They can create their unique login IDs by filling in a brief registration form to access this e-learning platform. The courseware covers a majority of the syllabuses that technology universities follow from the 1st Year to the 4th Year, is available for the entire duration of study of all BE/B. Tech. courses — CSE, IT, Mechanical, Civil, EEE and ECE, including common 1st Year subjects.