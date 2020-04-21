Of staying home and quarantine goals 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Netizens went gaga over two posts this week. The common thread to both were that in these depressing times, both these posts by Hyderabad’s eminent people, one by KTR and one by Upasana Konidela, brought hope. The Telangana IT Minister shared a post saying ‘Nature is basking in solitude! It’s beauty getting soaked in sereneity! And playing out its music of silence.

Yes, Hyderabad can wait, as we #Stay- HomeStaySafe #TelanganaFightsCorona. The visuals depict a stark and empty Hyderabad. Deserted streets, swaying trees, canary yellow blooms, all giving us hope. The post was like a teaser from a short film the state of Telangana had released to promote #StayHomeStaySafe.

Meanwhile Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Foundation and fitness enthusiast talked about her new quaratinegoal, which is to be able to squat in the Indian toilet position. In her post, she enlists the benefits of sitting in this position. She also said, “Remember, ur full foot has to be on the ground.” Upasana seemed rather chilled out posing in this otherwise awkward position and won the hearts of netizens.