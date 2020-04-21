STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perfect excuse to develop my hobby

Contrary  to my daily morning schedule of rushing things one after the other so that I can reach office by 12 noon, the lockdown is helping me do things now at my own pace.

HYDERABAD : Contrary to my daily morning schedule of rushing things one after the other so that I can reach office by 12 noon, the lockdown is helping me do things now at my own pace. Just like before the lockdown, even now, my day starts with meditation, conference calls and ends with conference calls, meditation and some television viewing. The only thing that has changed primarily is the stress of rushing things. Though my business has got affected, I am dealing with it.

I live in Rainbow Vistas, Moosapet and the community is strict in imposing social distancing and allows no interaction whatsoever in common areas including, even walking around the building. Confined to the same four walls for weeks made me and my wife, Priyanka, have come up with new ways of having fun. Haircuts, head massages, photographing star trails and more recently thunderstorms from our balcony. The thunderstorms were scary, almost made me run away, didn’t know where to though! I have been a photographer for the past few years now. Having this unexpected time, I am making use of this supposedly down time by learning and upgrading my photography skills via YouTube.

I am proud to say that now I can make videos and edit them like a professional. If I keep learning at this rate, I might just end up with my own Youtube channel sometime later this year. However, it would be wrong to say that all is hunky-dory in my life. There are times when I get claustrophobic, having being confined to the same place for weeks at a stretch.

After all, these are unusual and tough times and we all have had to make changes to our way of living and thinking. Looking at the bright side though, I am focusing on my skill enhancement which is helping me stay away from anxiety. I’m also glad that I am spending time with Priya, which I don’t get to do often as I travel a lot on business. Amidst these trying times, it is good to use every opportunity to grow instead of feeling victimised. My mantra now is to stay home, grow myself and stay safe. –

Som Chebolu, CEO and MD of Bridgesoft Solutions Pvt Ltd.  

