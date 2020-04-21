Realising the fragility of life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This lockdown has taught me how to survive not only for myself, but also for my loved ones. I didn’t know that I possessed hidden strengths which were unknown to me. They have come to surface and give me the courage to go on.

The same has evolved me into a tough mother who can do anything for her child. I remember the dark and silent night when I had to step out to bring milk for my nine-month-old baby. I was terrified in my own neighbourhood which was now ghostly thanks to an unseen enemy! My partner lives abroad and of course, I can’t think of him coming home for a few months till the world sees a solution.

I also have to take care of my old parents at home which has brought me closer to them be it preparing tea, serving dinner at the table or tuning in to their favourite show on the television. I quit my job after my child was born. Initially, I used to feel depressed, but now I realise how valuable human bonds are. One day can change so much. Amid such uncertainty infused with fragility of human life I have learnt to nurture the bonds, be there for all those whom I care for and hold my baby as a precious gift. Who knows what tomorrow will bring? Till then it’s love and care which will take us through.

– Lubna Kausar, sociologist and mother