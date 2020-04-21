The Green-gods in the Neighbourhoods

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: The scorching heat turns a Banjara Hills neighbourhood too bright to focus your eyes on; the wind at 3 PM is hot and breaking the eerie silence of the Covid-19 lockdown comes screeching a mini truck with men covering their mouths with gamchhas. The vehicle is laden with plastic crates in blue, red, and yellow filled with a variety of seasonal vegetables. At the dead end of the street a few men and women gather to purchase the greens. Tejasri, 36, a chartered accountant, buys spinach, capsicum, tomatoes, bhindi and brinjals ruing, “It’s difficult to find fresh cauliflowers or broccolis nowadays. The shops in the nearby lane have worst quality cabbages and beans.

So, even though these vendors don’t offer variety at least they bring fresh stock every day.” The residents in the area relied heavily on Sunday market held from 4 pm till 9 pm for buying fruits, vegetables and other edible items like popcorn, pickles, dry fish etc. The lockdown has made it impossible for such a setup indefinitely. Says Syed Andari, a man in his late thirties weighing vegetables for a woman who’s holding a big jute bag for the whole week stock, “We used to set our stalls in the Sunday market but are now forced to move from one neighbourhood to another.” But where does he buy his stock from? “We buy from Shamshabad mandi with rates increased by ten per cent,” he says.

Adds another vendor Sheikh Habib who sells fruits in an auto rickshaw, “I have a big family with several mouths to feed. We are not earning as much as we used to before the lockdown began.” Syed had bought the van for bringing vegetables from the market and now drives it himself to sell his stock. But does the police stop them? “No, they don’t. It’s been smooth for us till now,” say both the vendors, who live in Shamshabad. But what happens to the vegetables which are not sold out given with the unbearable heat the veggies get spoilt very easily? “We are forced to throw them off and bear the losses. But what can we do? There’s no other option. Sometimes people buy from other vendors and our items are not sold. We are barely able to earn `500 a day.

We also don’t know if in future our travel to other neighbourhoods will be banned,” says Mallesh, 32, who sells vegetables in areas of Jubilee Hills and Film Nagar. They are also exposing themselves to risk as sometimes five people come to his van to buy the vegetables. “Some of the residents don’t wear masks saying that we are going just outside the gate, there’s no harm in it. We can’t say much as they are our buyers. But who knows who can get affected,” adds Syed driving back his vehicle.

