Therapeutic Terrace Tales With Daaba Kathalu 

This is my way of escaping from the chaos for a while.” He adds, “Being a 90s kid I always felt that the culture we were brought up in is special.

Published: 21st April 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 10:34 AM

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stressed and in need of a break after whipping rounds of Dalgona coffee, slaving over a hot stove experimenting with recipes, and curiously checking if my house might be under a ‘red zone’, I search online for anything that is not Coronavirus related. This is when I come across Daabakathalu, a Telugu podcast on ChaiBisket by Avinash Manchiraju. An episode colloquially named ‘The Avakaya Bond’ particularly piqued my interest. The podcast goes, “…Amamma centre table thesukuni oka pedda palemthesukuni vedi vedi annamlo neyya vesi, andariki talakomudda peduthuntey super feeling anipinchedi …” (It feels amazing when grandmother occupies the centre table, took a big plate, mixed steaming rice, ghee and pickle and feeds everyone in the house with her hand.)

Some of the other episodes -- ‘Megastar Fan’, ‘Panipuri: the untold story’, ‘Study Hours’ and ‘Boost and cricket bat’-- of about six minute duration each were all a nostalgic look at the simple pleasures of life and about relatable everyday things. Avinash explains, “Daaba in Telugu means terrace and the podcast is basically what families and friends talk about when they get together every evening on a terrace, especially in small cities.” The podcast by the team of ChaiBisket has aired about 13 episodes since it started on April 2. Avinash says, “Coronavirus has taken a toll on our mental state. All we do is sit and fret as the count goes up.

This is my way of escaping from the chaos for a while.” He adds, “Being a 90s kid I always felt that the culture we were brought up in is special. So why not bring those amaziing memories back!” On why he chose to go engage the audience with a podcast and not a video, 25-year-old Avinash says, “A video is always followed by judgments on how a person looks and his body language. Voice does not have that barrier.” Avinash engages the audience with the monologues in his simple and fluent style which is quite pleasing. On how he decides on the theme for his daily evening podcast, Avinash, who is a content creator with ChaiBisket says it is basically what triggers his mind on any day.

Until when will the podcast air? He asserts, “As long as it is not boring and listeners are engaged with it, we are not going to stop.” He shares a feedback: “I received messages from some doctors saying they have been taking a five minute break from their work daily to relieve the stress through the podcast.” The pride in his voice is palpable as he says, “It was the biggest gift for me and my team. To be useful to them in this time… we don’t need anything else.” Check out DaabaKathalu via ChaiBisket on social media channels every day at 7 pm.

Amamma centre table thesukuni oka pedda pallem thesukuni vedi vedi annamlo neyya vesi...

