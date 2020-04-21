STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travelling 500 km to deliver medicines 

For the last one month, all the citizens are at their respective homes due to the lockdown imposed by the government.

Published: 21st April 2020 11:39 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For the last one month, all the citizens are at their respective homes due to the lockdown imposed by the government. Though there is a relaxation for few hours, some people are still facing difficulty in getting their medicines. Senior Citizens, physically handicapped and those suffering from chronic illness are having a tough time in certain places. Youth for Anti-Corruption is solving this problem by distributing medicines across the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

They have a network of volunteers who are helping the needy in their respective areas. The organization is distributing medicines for people who are situated in remote areas as well, there by saving many lives. Journey of 500 km to deliver emergency medicines: Five persons suffering from various ailments such as psychological disorder, cancer, eye sight problem etc. were in need of medication.

They approached Youth for Anti-Corruption and shared their problem. Rajendra Palanati, moved by their grievances, procured the medicines and travelled 125 km to deliver the medicine to Avanti from Jaffargadh who was suffering from a psychological disorder. After then, he went to various places like Palampet, Jammikunta and Venkatapur to deliver the much needed medication. It took him two days to deliver all the medicines. Rajendra Palanati travelled 500 km to and fro for helping the needy.

He said, “ In this tough situation many people are in need of emergency medicines. We will deliver the emergency medicines even though we are incurring some expenses. In case of any help regarding medicines you can message  us at 9491114616. Volunteer Hariprakash is getting ready to travel to Khammam to Hyderabad. - Express Features

