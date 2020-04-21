Use water cans, cylinders to maintain muscle

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite all the home exercise videos and tips from experts, regulars at gyms, especially those into muscle building are severely affected by the disruption in their gym routine thanks to the extended lockdown. People who have been working out in gyms with all the equipment and heavy weights have the advantage of building bigger muscles. “So, despite doing home workouts, the lockdown has adversely affected those who have or want to gain more muscle mass, as bigger muscles (hypertrophy) need more intense workouts,” says Kuldep Sethi, director, 360 Degree Fitness.

Umang Daga

KS Bilon Aristotle ( fitness coach at Gavin’z concurs, “Yes, it has affected those who depend on exercise machines, heavy lifting and cardio equipment, and also those who go to gyms for walks, jogging, cycling and marathon training.” However, Monty, who is extensively coaching his clients over Zoom and Google Duo these days says, there are different ways to keep the momentum going at home with things such as water cans, gas cylinders or even furniture.

Shilpa Alay Nainani, 36, an artist is doing just that. Though she misses the energy of a group at the gym and the various equipment, she has “tried to make best possible use of resources” that she has handy at home, such as using water bottles for weights. Shilpa, who had been working out at a gym for about a year is relieved she hasn’t put on any weight. “Now have more time to take care of my diet, meditation, and push myself to do different asanas,” adds she.

For Umang Daga, 31, who has been a regular at the gym since he was 16, this situation has made him get creative. “I fill up my backpack with food packets or lift an empty gas cylinder to exhaust my muscles,” explains he. In the gym, he says, “you have access to weights so you can keep increasing them to make the workout more challenging and build up strength, in home workouts resources are limited­ – with the same weight you have to find ways to make it difficult.” However, Monty advices caution. “Follow a simple programme with your gym buddies or hire a trainer online or follow a good reliable tutorial over the net,” advices he.

Mohameed Saleem, 24, is a body builder and fitness instructor. He was all set to take part in South India selections for body builders, but the lockdown cancelled the event. “Equipment is compulsory for my work out,” says he feeling dejected. “All I can do is ride this time out with normal core workouts,” says he confident that once he hits the gym again, he will be back to his fitness levels within three days.

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna @newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi