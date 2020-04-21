STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virtual edu fair everyday from April 20 to May 2

Collegeday.online has said that it has taken the initiative to help students those who are in a dilemma now on how to go forward with their admissions and future studies.

Published: 21st April 2020 10:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Collegeday.online has said that it has taken the initiative to help students those who are in a dilemma now on how to go forward with their admissions and future studies. As a part of this, the education platform is conducting a Virtual Edu Fair, where the university officials will attend virtually. The free online event enables students to search, apply and upload all documents, even the opportunity to talk to university representatives.

“We are doing it from April 30 to May 2 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Some of the topics that will be addressed during this fair are admission changes, impact of Covid, scholarships and application process and how students can continue their few courses from India only without wasting any time and how to get those credits get transferred, says Santosh Gupta, Chairman and Founder of Collegeday in Jubilee Hills. He says that these sessions will address potential students who may be in a state of panic now due to the limited options. “While applying to a university through CollegeDay application, one has to upload the necessary documents on the app.

Then the application gets sent directly to the university from the app. Students can also interact with university officials and connect with them, getting information about the college and the courses,” he said. Students can also keep track of all the applications at one place in addition to applying for potential scholarships and more.

Additionally, they also provide counselling to enable students to make the right choice, as each student has different needs and dreams. The Covid-19 restrictions have put a stop to many academic activities including education fairs and it seems prudent for consultancies etc to move their operations online and find other ways before it is too late, considering these are crucial months for foreign education.

