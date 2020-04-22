2,000 WB, Odisha migrants aching to go home as lockdown intensifies

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Behind the swanky IT buildings at Gachibowli, the labour camps with blue asbestos roof house nearly 2,000 migrant workers from West Bengal and Odisha, who stranded here amid the lockdown.

As their savings deplete and no response to their woes from the State governments, these workers are desperate to go back home.

Speaking to Express, one of the labourers, refusing to reveal his name, said, “We have been working for L&T as construction labourers. There are anywhere between 1,500-2,000 workers from West Bengal and Odisha. Ever since the lockdown, all we have gotten is lip service from both the Telangana and the West Bengal government”. He further said that, “The State government has promised us ration, including rice, wheat and oil.

What do we do with them? Who will give us gas cylinders to cook?” The labourer went on to add: “Cooking for 1,500 people requires three cylinders a week. We are buying food with our own money, most of which is almost exhausted. We are surviving on the goodwill of our friends and family, who are sending us money. It usually would be the other way round.”

Police brutality

Adding to that, another worker from the migrant camp said, “We heard on the news that we can approach the police if we are in need of something. Going to the police station is even more dangerous as they beat us up and send us our way. The company had reached out to us initially. However, after sporadic help, they too have stopped responding to our problems.

We request the Telangana government to let us go home, or else, at this rate, we will die like flies.” As Express reporters were driving away, they were stopped by the police personnel deployed at the camp and asked why they were at the labour camps. They questioned the labourers about food being provided to them by the Police Department. To which, one of the workers shot back, “To how many of us?”