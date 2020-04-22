STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2,000 WB, Odisha migrants aching to go home as lockdown intensifies

Lack of food and depleting savings have put them on the edge; they seek help from State

Published: 22nd April 2020 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Behind the swanky IT buildings at Gachibowli, the labour camps with blue asbestos roof house nearly 2,000 migrant workers from West Bengal and Odisha, who stranded here amid the lockdown.
As their savings deplete and no response to their woes from the State governments, these workers are desperate to go back home.

Speaking to Express, one of the labourers, refusing to reveal his name, said, “We have been working for L&T as construction labourers. There are anywhere between 1,500-2,000 workers from West Bengal and Odisha. Ever since the lockdown, all we have gotten is lip service from both the Telangana and the West Bengal government”. He further said that, “The State government has promised us ration, including rice, wheat and oil.

What do we do with them? Who will give us gas cylinders to cook?” The labourer went on to add: “Cooking for 1,500 people requires three cylinders a week. We are buying food with our own money, most of which is almost exhausted. We are surviving on the goodwill of our friends and family, who are sending us money. It usually would be the other way round.”

Police brutality
Adding to that, another worker from the migrant camp said, “We heard on the news that we can approach the police if we are in need of something. Going to the police station is even more dangerous as they beat us up and send us our way. The company had reached out to us initially. However, after sporadic help, they too have stopped responding to our problems.

We request the Telangana government to let us go home, or else, at this rate, we will die like flies.” As Express reporters were driving away, they were stopped by the police personnel deployed at the camp and asked why they were at the labour camps. They questioned the labourers about food being provided to them by the Police Department. To which, one of the workers shot back, “To how many of us?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp