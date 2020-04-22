STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizens hit as cops up intensity of lockdown

Upon the Chief Minister’s direction, the police have intensified the enforcement of the lockdown to control the Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar at Madina Crossroads on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Upon the Chief Minister’s direction, the police have intensified the enforcement of the lockdown to control the Covid-19 pandemic in the State. However, in the process, police have allegedly roughed up even the people providing essential services in the city. On Tuesday, a woman doctor working at a private hospital in Banjara Hills was denied permission to travel while she was riding pillion on a bike with her husband. The doctor, Chetana, was on her way to work from her house in Bandlaguda Jagir. Her husband ferries her between the hospital and their home.

The police seized their vehicle on Monday and refused them permission to travel, citing social distancing norms (only one person allowed on a bike).  Chetana requested the police to allow her husband to pick and drop her as she does not know how to ride a bike and requested for a pass. The police has directed Banjara Hills police to look into issue.  

In another incident, a bank employee was allegedly assaulted by police at Chilkalguda on Tuesday while returning to work after having lunch at home. The police, allegedly did not even inquire where he was working. The employee, Francis Vinod, tweeted his grievance, tagging Information Technology (IT) Minister KT Rama Rao and Hyderabad Police. 

Restrictions likely to be more strict from today
The lockdown in Telangana is set to get more strict from Wednesday.  “There is heavy vehicle movement which needs to be minimised,” one official said. On Monday, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy had said that the lockdown would be implemented strictly. He warned of strong action including vehicles being seized and registering cases against individuals.

However, since people seem to be ignoring the seriousness of Covid-19, police have decided to enforce the lockdown with an iron hand. While the movement of cars and other four-wheelers has been limited, several youths have been zooming around on bikes defying lockdown rules. Police tightened vigil at checkposts all over Hyderabad and across the State from Tuesday morning itself. 

CP inspects checkpost at Madina Crossroads
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar visited Madina Crossroad on Tuesday and inspected the checkpost. Some citizens were misusing the passes issued to them, said the Commissioner, adding that the police would cancel the passes immediately in such scenarios. He said 400 vehicles were seized on Tuesday.

