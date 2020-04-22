Coronavirus lockdown steals flavour of Ramzan as Hyderabad's haleem goes off the menu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first in Hyderabad’s modern history, haleem will not figure in the menu of scores of restaurants this year owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Hyderabad Haleem Makers’ Association took a decision in this regard late on Monday night.

Speaking to Express, MA Majeed, owner of Pista House and a member of the Hyderabad Haleem Makers'Association, an association of haleem-making hotels and food joints in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, said, "This is an unanimous decision. Haleem and biryani are not of paramount importance during Coronavirus outbreak, and making it will pose a risk for cooks, customers as well as us. This is why we decided not to make haleem this year."

Majeed, whose hotel received the GI tag for haleem a few years ago, said there were no plans for resuming its making after lockdown, and that they would make it next year during Ramzan. There are around 6,000 restaurants and food joints that make haleem during this time.

He pointed out that the stew-like dish comprising ground meat, wheat, lentils, ghee and various spices would have helped boost the immune system of the consumers, but confessed that there was no way of practicing social distancing while making it. "Social distancing is crucial to defeat the deadly virus and it will not be possible to adhere to it during making haleem," he added.

Earlier, many restaurants were considering keeping their online business open and selling haleem through Swiggy or Zomato, but after the State government’s stay on the operations of the food delivery platforms till May 7, they decided not to go for online sale either.

As the making of this lip-smacking dish involves several people, many wait around the year to work in different restaurants during Ramzan. "Many businesses and people are directly or indirectly affected because of COVID-19," he added.