From sports village to Covid hospital in 15 days

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It took only 15 days for the Telangana Government to turn a proposed Sports Village building in Gachibowli into the country’s first Covid-19 dedicated 1500-bedded hospital. Centre for Covid-19 is an annexe of Osmania Hospital, currently being supervised by the administration of Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The Centre will be renamed Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) after the pandemic ends.

A state-of-the-art facility, with 50 ventilators, 50-bedded ICU and 750 general beds will start functioning from next week. The hospital has set up a diagnostic lab, it’s own kitchen and pantry under the guidance of dieticians and has an in-built round-the-clock pharmacy. Doctors have been deputed from PHCs across the State and recruitment orders for more have been released. With well-lit and ventilated general wards, double sharing personal rooms with western toilets, lifts, and central air-conditioning facility, the hospital has managed to capture the utopian idea of a government healthcare facility.

“Each floor has 36 rooms, with two beds in each room that are placed 12 feet apart. A total of 468 rooms will be made available, including large general wards. The hospital has conference rooms, a diagnostic clinic and a separate ward for patients suspected to have Covid-19,” Dr B Nagendar, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital told Express. What was designed as a VIP lounge area for sportpersons, has now been turned into a massive general ward, complete with a fan over each bed and a bedside table. The number of beds in a general ward may vary depending upon the size of the room.

“We have procured almost all the medical equipment. We have four ventilators here while the other 46 are either in storage or in the procurement stage. All the monitors have been procured. The hospital will have two 108 ambulances at all times. There will be a facility inside the hospital for the paramedics to comfortably stay and rest in,” said Dr Nagendar. “Each batch of health workers will have 50 doctors, 70 nurses and six lab technicians. Each batch will work for 15 days on a rotational basis. We already have a batch of healthcare workers.” he added.

Dr Nagender also said that the doctors, nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists will be accommodated in the near-by hotels in Gachibowli and will not have to stay in the hospital. Windows and balconies are getting extra steel railings. “It might sound upsetting but we have to increase the height of the railings so that patients do not attempt to jump off. The 14 days of isolation and treatment can be an emotionally testing for them,” said Dr Raj Kumar from OGH.

M Shakil, who is in-charge of the kitchen, has trained at Central Food Technological Research Institute. “The dieticians along with us have prepared a food menu for the patients,” said Shakil. Breakfast will include idli, poha, pongal, while lunch and dinner will include rice, roti, sabji, vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries as per the patient’s preference. The patient will also be provided tea and biscuits in the evening. Dry fruits and fresh fruits will be given everyday. All of this will be packed and sealed in boxes.