GHMC chief inspects CZ n LB Nagar

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar inspected the recently-declared containment zone at Chinthalkunta in LB Nagar on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar inspected the recently-declared containment zone at Chinthalkunta in LB Nagar on Tuesday. He was accompanied by the Zonal Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police. Kumar inspected the implementation of containments guidelines in the area. The guidelines include barricading, sanitation, disinfection, door-to-door fever survey and appointment of staff to supply essential commodities and medicines to the residents of the containment zone.        

Special teams have been deployed to take up sanitation work twice a day. Teams have also been appointed to spray sodium hypochlorite (disinfectant) twice a day in the containment zone. Emergency teams are working round the clock to monitor the situation in the containment area.    

Shelter for 60 beggars, orphans 
The GHMC, along with the police, shifted 60 orphans and beggars living on the road between Old Secretariat and Government High School, Ameerpet, to shelter homes on Tuesday. The GHMC had shifted 22 beggars and orphans in Khairatabad to a shelter home at Victory Playground on Monday.

GHMC Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan requested people to not distribute food to people living on the road sides as there is threat of spreading the virus among them. Rammohan requested them to instead coordinate with the GHMC to distribute food.  An enquiry also revealed that a few white card holders, who are beneficiaries of free rice and cash, are getting free food from donors.

