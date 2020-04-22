Owaisi asks Muslims cured of Covid-19 to donate blood

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appreciating the Centre’s request to those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate blood, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Muslims too should do the same. Owaisi’s statement comes after Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said, “There have been reports that convalescent plasma can play a crucial role in the recovery of Covid-19 patients.

For this, we have requested Red Cross volunteers to approach people who have recovered from COVID19 & motivate them to donate blood.” Responding to this, Owaisi in a tweet said, “This is a good decision, I request people who are cured to please help and come forward.

My special request to the Indian Muslims who have been cured (Alhamdulliah) of Covid to please volunteer /contact Red Cross & donate blood ,remember you will saving many lives of INDIANS (sic).”