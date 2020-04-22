Safety of cops our top priority: Sajjanar 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 120 police personnel and those working in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across India have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. According to the Indian Police Organisation, an NGO, 1,192 personnel have been under self-isolation or quarantine. With four police personnel testing positive in Telangana, the department has been taking all measures to ensure the safety of its staff.

As per the latest figures available with the State police, around 25 personnel have been under quarantine. “As frontline workers, their safety and well-being is important and much before the first positive case was reported in Telangana police, measures were taken to contain the spread of the virus,” said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The Police Department has been continuously supplying masks and sanitisers to its staff and has also advised them to increase the intake of vitamin-rich foods. Further, the staff have also been supplied with vitamin C tablets and other supplements. Sajjanar said apart from enforcing the lockdown effectively, the safety of the police personnel was the top priority.

Ever since the lockdown, the police personnel are burdened with continuous work. However, to give them some relief, they are made to work in shifts. “Most importantly, all senior officers in the department are interacting with the field staff every day directly and through tele and video conferences. We are also regularly visiting the check-points, not only to inspect the arrangements, but to interact with the staff to boost their morale,” he said.