56 Tablighi attendees in Hyderabad complete coronavirus quarantine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fifty-six members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who were quarantined at the Mallepally Badi Masjid, have completed their quarantine period and returned to their residences. All the members were tested for Covid-19 and their results came back negative.

Their quarantine period ended on April 14, but they were kept in isolation for some more time. Akbarbagh resident Moti-ur-Rehman Junaid, after being released from quarantine, said, "We were under quarantine. Finally, we were allowed to go after testing negative. This dispels the idea that those who returned from Delhi Markaz have all tested positive."

Apart from the 56, there are around 10 more who are still under quarantine in the mosque. Junaid further said around 300 Jamaatis were released from Charminar Unani Hospital and Sarojini Hospital. The Jamaatis, including both men and women, left after health department officials cross-checked their identity.

Another person from Begumpet, who was released, said they returned from Delhi on March 15 and that they voluntarily went to Gandhi Hospital for a check-up. However, it took three days for the results, which sparked arguments between them and health officials. "The facilities at Gandhi Hospital were very bad. Duty doctors were attending to us," he said.