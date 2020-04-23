Got a problem? Chat with me

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I had gone to my clinic to pick up some case files a month ago so that I could work from home the next few days and I found my landline phone ringing. When I answered it, an NRI burst out crying saying that his sister is in the city and is suffering from some psychiatric issues. I attended to her and there was progress after a few sessions of counselling. That’s when I felt that Hyderabad can do with a few more helplines that can address their lockdown blues and assure them that all is well. So Adi Sai Lakshmi, counselling and clinical psychologist, Lakshmi Ayyagari, counselling psychologist and I from Dhrithi Wellness Clinic, Banjara Hills, started the free counselling service about a month ago to address mental health issues,” says Dr Purnima Nagaraja.

How does it work

The team is available on WhatsApp on 9000000718 and take turns to attend to the messages. While Dr Purnima handles the 12 pm to 2 pm slot, Adi is on 2 pm to 4 pm, while Lakshmi handles the 4 pm to 6 pm slot. Anyone can send a message and can stay anonymous if they wish to. “We do not ask details such as name, age, gender or profession as we feel that sometimes the patients are not comfortable revealing their identity,” Dr Purnima says. Interestingly, after a week or so, most of them gain enough confidence to message the members of the Dhriti team privately and sort out their issues.

Issues that they handled

Any queries related to mental health are welcome. In fact, if there are senior citizens who are not comfortable typing out, they can just use the voice notes. “I have been in touch with a senior citizen in the city who lives alone with a caretaker in the city. She suffers from anxiety and it took me about eight days to quell her fears that not everyone will die of Covid-19, but we are all taking preventive measures. Breathing exercises and sending her chirpy good morning as a voice message and giving her a pep talk in the night have helped her,” she says. The team also talks about how they all counselled a 20-year-old boy who got lathicharged by the police as he snuck out of his apartment to meet his buddy as he was feeling lonely. He confessed to us how he was ‘thirsty for human interaction’. Currently, Dr Purnima receives 60 messages a day. She says one of the most commonly asked questions are if the WhatsApp services will be free even after the lockdown is lifted? “Yes, of course. I hope to keep it that way for at least two years,” she says.

What can you discuss

Depression, anxiety, stress, trauma, relationship issues, parenting, child/adoloscent issues, abuse, LGBTQ or other psychological issues.

Common concerns/What is being discussed

Parents about children’s education

Teenagers about ‘what if my parents die due to Corona?’

Wives about husbands turning critical of their cooking and home management

Spouses talking about not getting a break from one another or not having a cool off zone

Singles scare of contracting the disease, not able to travel back to parents or siblings

Abused women who are waiting for lockdown period to get over to file a divorce

