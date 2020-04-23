STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kirana stores, the new Covid heroes

Published: 23rd April 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:42 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way an Indian middle-class household functions. Besides the long hours of staying at home and navigating domestic chores, the quest for essential items has become a hasslesome activity due to lockdown restrictions. Many residents in the city are back to their neighbourhood kirana shops for their daily purchases. The best thing about the arrangement is that they deliver goods to the consumers’ homes. Says Anand Agarwal, proprietor of a kirana shop in Begumpet: “We are seeing an increase in footfall after the lockdown was announced. We know the consumers for years and they live within  a short distance. So, it makes it easy for us to deliver goods to their homes.

Since I too live in the same neighbourhood, I can open the shop daily and run it with the help of my family members.”Says Deepa Radhakrishnan, a resident of Jubilee Hills: “The kirana shops feel safer to buy from compared to supermarkets where more people would have entered and touched more products. At the mom-and-pop stores, they have 2-3 people working who pick up everything you need and hand it over to you, while maintaining physical distancing.

I usually buy my groceries from an online platform, and even though delivery slots have started to open on the app, there were last minute cancellations too. With the kirana shops, I know what is available and I get everything immediately. .”Echoing the same thoughts, Satya Pamula, a resident of Saidabad, says: “Our neighborhood kirana store delivers all items to our homes. You can order over the phone. There is a large number of people moving around in supermarkets now; there is hardly any social distancing. Also, standing in long queues is cumbersome.

There is a high possibility that you will be greeted by empty shelves after all that effort. However, the biggest advantage is that the kirana store guy gives you goods on credit sometimes.” Fazil Banatwala, who lives in Old City, believes that kirana stores have an edge over supermarkets: “Mom-and-pop stores have an edge when it comes to understanding what a customer wants as they know your budget and preferences.”

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp