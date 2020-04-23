Municipal body asks Hill County to stop election

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Telangana BJP spokesperson Kolli Madhavi shared a post on Facebook accusing a housing association of conducting elections flouting lockdown rules, she posted a notice served by the Nizampet Municipal Corporation instructing the association to follow norms.

Hill County Apartment Owners Association had issued a notification on April 14 declaring elections for the positions of seven office bearers and 12 committee members on May 10. The notice, which was served by the civic body on April 20 after a resident made a formal complaint, said that keeping in view the restrictions imposed by the State, the association should stop the election schedule, if any.

It also added that if the body fails to observe rules, then action will be initiated under The Disaster Management Act 2005, and The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. Madhavi, besides posting the notice, wrote: “Commissioner Nizampet Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to Hill County Apartment Owners Association on April 20. The results announced by Hill County Owners Association should be null and void.” The resident who lodged a complaint, Prashanth Reddy, alleged that election is being conducted to cover up financial irregularities.