The Sound of Music  

Published: 23rd April 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  One Page Spotlight, the social and professional networking site for creators and entertainment professionals hosted a 60 minute online concert yesterday featuring 40 musicians from six countries including five Grammy® Award Winners and live streamed through multiple official handles of our associating partners. The music will feature performances from artists and musicians across 13 cities of the world where they will be performing from their homes by expressing their solidarity to the global lockdown and fight against Covid-19 by promoting ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ initiatives taken up by everyone across the globe.

Commenting on the initiative, Ricky Kej – a Grammy winning American composer, music producer and environmentalist, said, “Today, music is the most consumed form of culture. The ability of music is to increase social cohesion and direct human attention, captivate and create a sense of community. The idea behind this concert is to spread awareness and appreciation for the Earth’s environment which serves as a conscious reminder of how fragile our planet is and how important it is to protect it.

The current situation has threatened the livelihood of people, species and ecosystems. We are calling everyone around the globe to rise up and come together and act to make positive and sustainable changes to protect the earth that we live on.” Dr Tedros Adhanom, Head WHO, Pavan Sukhdev, Global Head WWF, Ibrahim Thiaw Global Head UNCCD, HH Sadhguru, Head Isha Foundation will be a part of the concert and speak to the viewers. Some of the participating artistes were Padmabhushan Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Carnatic percussionist Arun Kumar, Senegalese singer Baaba Maal, singer-songwriter-composer Vijayaa Shanker, Grammy® Award winner Laura Dickenson among others.

