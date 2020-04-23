Unable to deal with financial crisis, four of a family commit suicide near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching suicide pact, a web-developer and three members of his family allegedly committed suicide at their residence in Almasguda in Meerpet here on Wednesday.

Shockingly, they ended their lives as they could not face the steady deterioration in their financial position which they thought was because someone had used black magic against them.

A suicide note found in the house, said: "Unable to fight the odds triggered by black magic and left with no other option, we are committing suicide." LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh attributed the motive for their suicide to financial and health problems. The police have registered a suspicious death case.