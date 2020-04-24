Girl sanitises police station, evokes mixed response

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pictures of a teenager disinfecting Malkajgiri police station at Rachakonda on her birthday evoked mixed response from netizens. The Malkajgiri police clarified that they did not permit her to carry out the task, yet she accompanied a team of GHMC sanitation workers to the station. Inspector A Manmohan said no case was registered.

The girl, who has many followers on TikTok, posted a video of her act on the video-sharing app. She can be heard saying that she decided to sanitise the police station as a service on her birthday. As her video went viral on TikTok, with followers praising her, her mother, who claims to be a TRS leader, posted the same on Twitter.

Some netizens appreciated the girl, but many questioned how she violated the lockdown and if she had police permission to do so. Some even asked why she was not allowing the sanitation workers to do their job. The videos were deleted from all social media platforms.