Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur praises Hyderabad police
You ... also paid Rs 20,000 for the surgery from your pocket,” the Chief Minister wrote in a letter addressed to Reddy. Lalith Kumar, a crane operator at L&T, complained of stomach pain on April
Published: 24th April 2020 11:16 AM | Last Updated: 24th April 2020 11:16 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur praised Kukatpally Inspector Laxmi Narayana Reddy for helping a migrant worker from the State by taking him to hospital and paying for his surgery. “Your deed is an inspiration to all those involved in the fight against Covid-19.
You ... also paid `20,000 for the surgery from your pocket,” the Chief Minister wrote in a letter addressed to Reddy. Lalith Kumar, a crane operator at L&T, complained of stomach pain on April 16. He called the Covid control room of HP and in less than 10 minutes, a police team from Kukatpally took him to Omni hospital. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the gesture.