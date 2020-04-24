Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur praises Hyderabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur praised Kukatpally Inspector Laxmi Narayana Reddy for helping a migrant worker from the State by taking him to hospital and paying for his surgery. “Your deed is an inspiration to all those involved in the fight against Covid-19.

You ... also paid `20,000 for the surgery from your pocket,” the Chief Minister wrote in a letter addressed to Reddy. Lalith Kumar, a crane operator at L&T, complained of stomach pain on April 16. He called the Covid control room of HP and in less than 10 minutes, a police team from Kukatpally took him to Omni hospital. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the gesture.