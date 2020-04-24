Hyderabad junked 36 per cent less waste during COVID-19 lockdown

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Waste generated in Hyderabad and Secunderabad dropped by 36 per cent, or 54,000 metric tonnes, during the state-wide lockdown period (March 22-April 21), revealed a study.

Civic officials told Express that the reduction was due to the closure of bulk waste generators - hotels, bar and restaurants, shopping malls, schools, colleges and other institutes, commercial complexes, function halls and multiplexes - the twin cities.

Other waste generators also included bus depots, railway stations and roadside eateries. There are about 2.5 lakh commercial properties and 50,000 mixed properties where these establishments are situated. From Mach 22 to April 21, the twin cities generated 1,39, 609 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) as compared to the 1, 90, 609 tonnes between February 21 to March 22.

That’s a reduction of 53, 887 metric tonnes. Total average daily waste generation reduced to an average of 4,657 metric tonnes from 6,453 metric tonnes. The study was by the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute department.

GHMC officials also said there is lesser waste from residential houses as people are adopting austerity measures and buying only the what is absolutely required. GHMC sanitation workers collect garbage and then take it to transfer stations. The waste is then sent to Jawaharnagar dumping yard, located on the city outskirts, for processing.