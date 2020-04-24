Hyderabad: Necklace Road under repair, to be ready in three months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commuters can soon enjoy a smooth drive on Necklace Road as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) started to repair the six-km stretch (both sides) amid the lockdown.

Various agencies had dug up the road at several spots to lay underground utilities. But, the HMDA was now laying a vacuum de-watered cement concrete (VDCC) road for longer durability and water resistance instead of bitumen.

The work, estimated to cost `26.40 crore, was likely to be completed in three months, HMDA officials told Express. The authority was currently milling the bituminous pavement surface and vacuum-drying the freshly laid concrete using an air-tight suction mat.

It was also laying footpaths and cement concrete kerbs apart from a 450-mm diameter RCC storm water drain at flood-prone spots. It started the work a few days ago after getting permission from the traffic police.