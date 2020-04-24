Meerpet family was blinded by black magic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after a family committed suicide at Meerpet, a police inquiry revealed that they believed in black magic and superstitions. Venkateswar Rao, the head of the family, died in 2006, but the family kept the body at home for nearly two days as a wizard told them that their father would die only after a certain lamp in the house goes off. Though Venkateswar suffered from a kidney ailment, his family believed that he died due to black magic.

In another revelation, their suicide note read that they were going through a financial crisis due to health issues, but according to police inquiry they never visited a doctor. The police also found that none of the siblings married. The elder son, Girish Rao, worked for a tech firm, but since the lockdown he was at home. While there was no information about where his brother Harish was working, their mother Suvarna Bai was at home.

Though she had a daughter, Swapna, no one in the apartment building, barring a few neighbours, knew of her existence. The police found that the family had not visited their village either since Venkateshwar’s death and were not reachable over phone. Even after the police informed their relatives about the suicide, many of them refused to turn up, forcing some villagers from their native place at Dornala village in Vikarabad district to collect the bodies on Thursday.