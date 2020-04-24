Telangana to back firms giving solutions to Covid crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday assured the start-up ecosystem that the Telangana government would support those firms, which provide solutions to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. He said this during a video session with Act Grants — a `100-crore grant created by the country’s start-up community to give wings to ideas that can help combat Covid-19 with immediate impact.

In his opening remarks, Rama Rao said the Indian startup community should seize the opportunities that this crisis throws up. He said ever since its inception, Telangana was betting big on innovation and created institutions such as TSIC, T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Works, RICH and TASK.

The Minister said he was happy that several start-ups from Telangana and elsewhere were coming up with innovative solutions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. He gave an overview of how the State government was partnering with both start-ups and established industries to contain the virus.He thanked the community for coming up with the initiative and hoped that solutions would come out from the collaborative exercise.

T Hub CEO Ravi Narayan and IT & Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan also participated. Noted venture capitalist and founder-MD of Kalaari Capital, Vani Kola, hosted the session. Several entrepreneurs and venture capitalists also joined the session from across the country. Act Grants was seeking capital-efficient and scalable solutions from NGOs and innovative start-ups, which need initial seed grant to fight the pandemic.