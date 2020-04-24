Tenants can breathe easy; no rent for three months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday issued an order for deferment of house rent collection for three months with effect from March. This is for the properties leased out for residential purposes. As per the order, the rent should be collected in instalments after three months without any interest.

The order is applicable to permanent, semi-permanent and temporary properties, and violators are liable for punishment, according to the GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. “It is realised that as a result, people need to prioritise their expenses.

It is also acknowledged that a large section of population lives in rented accommodation and that rentals constitute a significant proportion of the monthly income, in some cases as high as 40 per cent of the monthly income. These people will be adversely affected, if payment of timely rent is insisted upon by the property owners at this point,” the order said. Whoever violates the order would be liable for punishment under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 and Sections 51 to 58 of the Disaster Management Act-2005.