STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tenants can breathe easy; no rent for three months

The State government on Thursday issued an order for deferment of house rent collection for three months with effect from March.

Published: 24th April 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

The house where Chinese nationals lived as tenants locked down by the authorities for the last one-and-a-half months in Karimnagar
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday issued an order for deferment of house rent collection for three months with effect from March. This is for the properties leased out for residential purposes. As per the order, the rent should be collected in instalments after three months without any interest.

The order is applicable to permanent, semi-permanent and temporary properties, and violators are liable for punishment, according to the GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. “It is realised that as a result, people need to prioritise their expenses.

It is also acknowledged that a large section of population lives in rented accommodation and that rentals constitute a significant proportion of the monthly income, in some cases as high as 40 per cent of the monthly income. These people will be adversely affected, if payment of timely rent is insisted upon by the property owners at this point,” the order said. Whoever violates the order would be liable for punishment under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 and Sections 51 to 58 of the Disaster Management Act-2005.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tenants house rent
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp