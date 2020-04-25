13 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana; 29 discharged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking the tally to 983, Telangana recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. However, as many as 29 patients were discharged and no new case of death was reported. Speaking to the media on Friday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the State government was confident that the number of cases would decline soon. Of the 540 tested, five persons were positive on Friday. The others tested positive on Thursday night. At present, there are 663 active cases.

The Minister said the majority of patients — 85 per cent — who were undergoing treatment currently were asymptomatic. The others reportedly have underlying health complications, the Minister said. “We formed a special team of experts to look into the reasons for deaths that have occurred so far. Of the 27 deaths, 15 were of those who were suffering from serious cardiovascular diseases, which has been the major co-morbidity that claims lives. One of the persons who died weighed 125 kg, who had undergone a surgery to lose weight, which added to the complications,” said Eatala.

He further stated that they would be starting plasma therapy for the seriously-ill patients soon. Clearing the air on the allegations that the facilities provided to patients at Covid-19 wards were inadequate, the Minister said they were baseless. He said cleaning specialists from the city-run Sulabh Complexes have been roped in to ensure hygiene at the wards. He also clarified that the food given to the patients was highly nutritious and immune-boosting.

Meanwhile, the situation has been going out of control in Jogulamba Gadwal with the district recording three more positive cases on Friday. With this, the total number of positive cases has touched 48. Four members of a family from Momin Mohalla have become the victims of the virus. Of them, one is 30-year-old woman, her 9 and 12-year-old sons and her six-year-old daughter.

In Jangaon district, which had been calm for the past few days, was once again put on high alert after a 45-year-old person, working in the Indian Army, tested positive for the virus at Bandanagaram village on Thursday night. Following the development, the district officials declared the village a containment zone and began testing the residents.